Ben Fordham slams ‘bizarre’ waste of $7 million in taxpayer money
The Australia Council for the Arts is handing out more than $7.6 million to contemporary artists to help them through the pandemic.
“It’s just a creative way of wasting our money,” Ben Fordham said.
One woman who films herself talking over music and shoots the recording into space was awarded $10,000.
Another grant went to a woman who splatters her own blood on cotton rags.
“You can’t make this stuff up!” Ben exclaimed.
