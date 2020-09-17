2GB
Ben Fordham slams ‘bizarre’ waste of $7 million in taxpayer money

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Australia Council for the Arts

The Australia Council for the Arts is handing out more than $7.6 million to contemporary artists to help them through the pandemic.

“It’s just a creative way of wasting our money,” Ben Fordham said.

One woman who films herself talking over music and shoots the recording into space was awarded $10,000.

Another grant went to a woman who splatters her own blood on cotton rags.

“You can’t make this stuff up!” Ben exclaimed.

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

Ben Fordham
