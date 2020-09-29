2GB
Ben Fordham slams Australia Post’s ‘sickening waste of money’

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Australia Post

Australia Post has revised the number of postcards pulped after backlash from posties.

At the end of August, Australia Post admitted to pulping 30,000 postcards justifying why their mail service was being cut back during the pandemic.

However, The Australian has revealed six million postcards had been printed and pulped.

Australia Post claims the total cost to the taxpayer was $168,000.

“A sickening waste of money!” Ben Fordham declared.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNews
