Ben Fordham rips into Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews for lying

8 hours ago
Ben Fordham has criticised the Victorian Premier for lying about federal support that was on offer to help fight coronavirus.

Premier Daniel Andrews claimed it was “fundamentally incorrect” to suggest the Australian Defence Force was available to help with Victoria’s hotel quarantine program.

But Federal Defence Minister Linda Reynolds was quick to point out ADF support has been on offer since June.

“It’s completely false,” Ben Fordham said, “why would you tell a lie like that at a time like this?”

“He’s attempting to lie his way out of trouble.”

