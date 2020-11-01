Ben Fordham rips into union’s ‘grubby’ move on Sydney business

Ben Fordham has slammed the Australian Hospitality Union over its handling of complaints made against a major Sydney pub chain.

The union stumbled upon some complaints online involving a handful of workers at a Sydney pub group.

However, instead of contacting the pub directly, the union took the matter to the media.

Ben Fordham is appalled at the union trying to “embarrass” the business rather than settling matters privately.

“What a ruthless and grubby play by the Hospitality Union.

“In a time when business is fighting for survival, the Hospitality Union just saw an opportunity to lay the boot in.”

The pub chain has since acknowledged three errors, totalling $38,000, apologised to the workers and immediately paying the overtime.

