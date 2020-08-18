Ben Fordham rips into decision to keep morbidly obese pedophile out of jail

Ben Fordham has slammed the decision to keep a pedophile teacher away from jail because of his morbid obesity.

61-year-old Peter John O’Neill is wheelchair-bound and considered too ill to travel from Canberra to Hobart to face justice for historic crimes.

He pleaded guilty for the molestation of six students in the 1980s.

A medical charter aircraft to transport O’Neill to Tasmania would reportedly cost up to $40,000.

“He does not deserve to spend his days in the comfort of his own home,” Ben Fordham said.

“Can you believe it?

“Please, put this supersized grub where he belongs, in jail!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview