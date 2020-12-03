2GB
Ben Fordham reveals real motive behind government’s controversial drug policy

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Ben Fordham has revealed the partial motivator behind the NSW government’s controversial drug policy being considered.

The soft approach towards drug users, including ice users, has sparked outrage amongst the public and within the cabinet.

But Ben says money may be behind the move.

“The idea is, the fewer people you lock up the more money you save.

“I’ve spoken to ministers in the middle of this and they say “cash is king!”

Ben Fordham
