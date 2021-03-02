Ben Fordham reveals NSW Premier ‘kept in the dark’ about ADF vaccine rollout

Ben Fordham has exclusively revealed no-one in the NSW government was informed the ADF will take over the vaccine rollout.

Defence Force personnel will be trained to administer the vaccine in aged care facilities across the country.

However, Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt did not communicate this plan with the NSW government after he “hit the panic button”.

“The first they found out about it was when Chris O’Keefe broke the story on Nine News.

“Greg Hunt kept the NSW Heath Minister and the NSW government in the dark.”

Poor communication from the federal government has plagued the aged care rollout, with Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck unable or unwilling to confirm how many residents have been vaccinated in each state.

Ben also revealed that in an hour-long phone call on Monday night between Greg Hunt and his state counterparts, including Brad Hazzard, the ADF plan was not mentioned.

“The ministers expressed to Greg Hunt the need for transparency, and a clear game plan.

“I’m told that Greg Hunt was rather narky on that phone call. Now all of a sudden he’s sending in the troops.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full story