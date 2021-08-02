Ben Fordham questions teachers union over back to school reluctance

The NSW Teachers Federation isn’t convinced it is the right time for Year 12 students to return to the classroom.

They will hold meetings about the return of Year 12 students by the middle of August.

President Angelo Gavrielatos told Ben Fordham safety of teachers and students must come first.

“We want the return of our kids as soon as possible and as soon as it is safe to do so.

“The Year 12 proposition would see 50,000 students crisscrossing Sydney.”

But Ben says experts agree schools are a low-transmission setting.

“Why is it that supermarket workers and other people on the front line are back at work and are dealing with the risks, but teachers can’t do it?”

