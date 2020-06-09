Ben Fordham pushes for funeral restrictions to be eased in NSW

Ben Fordham is calling on the NSW government to double the number of people allowed at funerals to 100.

Listeners have shared devastating stories of restricted funerals they have held since NSW currently only allows 50 people.

Ben Fordham says that number needs to be doubled immediately and then doubled again to 200 a fortnight later.

Family Tree Funerals Owner Janine Marra told Ben Fordham “it has been the hardest time ever” and shared a heartbreaking story from a recent funeral.

“I’ve had to ask grandchildren to stay away from the church.

“You can postpone a wedding but you cannot postpone a funeral. It needs to change.”

