Ben Fordham overhears his children talking about his father’s death

8 hours ago
Ben Fordham

Ben Fordham has described the moment he overheard his two young children talking about his father’s death.

John Fordham, passed away late last year after a two-year battle with throat cancer and Ben has since been very open about the topic of death with his children.

Ben overheard his five-year-old son, Freddie, and three-year-old daughter, Pearl, talking about their “papa” through the baby monitor.

The pair were having the conversation from two separate rooms, yelling out through the walls.

Hear their conversation below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

My beautiful kids start chatting about my dad dying. It came out of nowhere and @jodiespeers and I ended up in tears 😢

A post shared by Ben Fordham (@benfordham9) on

“They were talking about everything from the coffin and the ashes to a whole range of things,” Ben says.

“It just blows you away about some of the big things that can be going on in those little heads.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

Ben Fordham
Lifestyle
