Ben Fordham hits out at ‘over the top’ jail threat for returning Aussies

4 hours ago
India
Ben Fordham is slamming the federal government’s threat of fines and jail time for anyone who tries to enter Australia from India while the travel ban is in place.

The flight ban is in place until May 15 but could be extended.

Australian citizens attempting to travel home from India could face a maximum $66,000 fine and/or five years jail.

“This is way over the top,” Ben Fordham said.

“We didn’t toss people in prison when they were coming in from hotspots in the US or UK, why are we doing it to our own citizens who happen to be in India?

“We have a duty to help our own citizens instead of treating them like illegal aliens.”

Press PLAY below to hear Ben’s comments

