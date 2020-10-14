Ben Fordham goes head-to-head with Don Harwin over ‘dud’ Powerhouse plan

Arts Minister Don Harwin is defending the plan to spend less than $10 million to relocate a historical building to make way for a Powerhouse Museum in Parramatta.

Willow Grove House will be relocated to North Parramatta and the brick facade of St George’s Terrace will also be preserved.

“I think you know Don, this is a dud of an idea,” Ben Fordham said.

But Mr Harwin is rejecting that idea.

“It’s been done before. I really think that the community wants to keep this, this is a good compromise.”

Don Harwin has revealed it will cost less than $10 million to dismantle and re-erect the 19th-century building.

“You’re gonna spend $10 million moving an unusable building!?” Ben exclaimed.

Image: Getty/Don Arnold