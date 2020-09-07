Ben Fordham condemns violent threats against Daniel Andrews

Ben Fordham is condemning violent threats against Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews.

Businessman Jamie McIntyre has posted a video threatening the Victorian Premier, insisting he “flee” the state or be “dragged out” of his home.

“While I’ve been critical of Daniel Andrews,” Ben Fordham admits, “I won’t cop people inciting violence against politicians who are trying to do their job.”

“Daniel Andrews is also a father and he’s got enough on his mind without having some lunatic making threats about people storming his home.”

Click PLAY below to hear Ben’s comments in full