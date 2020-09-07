2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Ben Fordham condemns violent threats against Daniel Andrews

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
daniel andrewsJamie McIntyre

Ben Fordham is condemning violent threats against Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews.

Businessman Jamie McIntyre has posted a video threatening the Victorian Premier, insisting he “flee” the state or be “dragged out” of his home.

“While I’ve been critical of Daniel Andrews,” Ben Fordham admits, “I won’t cop people inciting violence against politicians who are trying to do their job.”

“Daniel Andrews is also a father and he’s got enough on his mind without having some lunatic making threats about people storming his home.”

Click PLAY below to hear Ben’s comments in full

Ben Fordham
NewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873