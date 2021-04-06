Ben Fordham catches out The Chaser in prank gone wrong

Ben Fordham has sprung The Chaser attempting to fool him into falling for a cancel culture petition.

Ben was contacted by Alexis Chaise PHD sharing a petition with him, demanding the term ‘fairy bread’ be changed.

But Ben thought something fishy was going on so the team looked into the supposed human rights campaigner.

“I think the idea is to try and fool the media into thinking this campaign is legit,” Ben Fordham said.

“I’m pretty sure ‘Alexis Chaise’ is a type of couch.”

