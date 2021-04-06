2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Ben Fordham catches out The Chaser in prank gone wrong

7 hours ago
Ben Fordham
The Chaser
Article image for Ben Fordham catches out The Chaser in prank gone wrong

Ben Fordham has sprung The Chaser attempting to fool him into falling for a cancel culture petition.

Ben was contacted by Alexis Chaise PHD sharing a petition with him, demanding the term ‘fairy bread’ be changed.

But Ben thought something fishy was going on so the team looked into the supposed human rights campaigner.

“I think the idea is to try and fool the media into thinking this campaign is legit,” Ben Fordham said.

“I’m pretty sure ‘Alexis Chaise’ is a type of couch.”

Click PLAY below to hear what happened when Ben confronted ‘Alexis’

Ben Fordham
EntertainmentNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873