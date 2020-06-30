2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Ben Fordham calls on NSW to impose tough border restrictions on Melbourne

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
coronaviruscovid-19

Ben Fordham is calling on the NSW government to act fast and close the borders to people travelling from Melbourne’s COVID-19 hotspots.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced the border will be closed to Victorians and will be “strengthened” following the spike in cases.

Meanwhile, 10 postcodes in Melbourne will be locked down in a bid to control the spread of COVID-19.

NSW has asked for people from Melbourne not to travel interstate but has stopped short of issuing a ban.

Ben Fordham argues people from Melbourne’s hotspots should be barred from entering NSW.

“We need to back up the rules with penalties for those who break the rules.

“Give police and airport officials the right to check number plates and ID’s and enforce the rules.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
AustraliaHealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873