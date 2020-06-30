Ben Fordham calls on NSW to impose tough border restrictions on Melbourne

Ben Fordham is calling on the NSW government to act fast and close the borders to people travelling from Melbourne’s COVID-19 hotspots.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced the border will be closed to Victorians and will be “strengthened” following the spike in cases.

Meanwhile, 10 postcodes in Melbourne will be locked down in a bid to control the spread of COVID-19.

NSW has asked for people from Melbourne not to travel interstate but has stopped short of issuing a ban.

Ben Fordham argues people from Melbourne’s hotspots should be barred from entering NSW.

“We need to back up the rules with penalties for those who break the rules.

“Give police and airport officials the right to check number plates and ID’s and enforce the rules.”

