Ben Fordham: ‘Brad Hazzard should be relieved of his duties’

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
BRAD HAZZARD
Ben Fordham is calling on Brad Hazzard to be relieved of his duties as the NSW Health Minister.

“I think it’s time for Brad Hazzard to be given a break,” Ben Fordham said.

“People close to him have expressed their concern, he’s dead tired, he’s worn out and his temper keeps on flaring when he’s grilled at press conferences.

“We need some fresh thinking … it is unrealistic and unhealthy to have one man shouldering all of this pressure.”

Ben points to Mr Hazzard’s failure to admit to the mistakes of Ruby Princess, waiting to close the border to Victoria last year, and the unvaccinated limo driver at the centre of the current outbreak.

Press PLAY below to hear why Ben thinks now is the right time

Ben Fordham
HealthNewsNSWPolitics
