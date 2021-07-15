Ben Fordham: ‘Brad Hazzard should be relieved of his duties’

Ben Fordham is calling on Brad Hazzard to be relieved of his duties as the NSW Health Minister.

“I think it’s time for Brad Hazzard to be given a break,” Ben Fordham said.

“People close to him have expressed their concern, he’s dead tired, he’s worn out and his temper keeps on flaring when he’s grilled at press conferences.

“We need some fresh thinking … it is unrealistic and unhealthy to have one man shouldering all of this pressure.”

Ben points to Mr Hazzard’s failure to admit to the mistakes of Ruby Princess, waiting to close the border to Victoria last year, and the unvaccinated limo driver at the centre of the current outbreak.

