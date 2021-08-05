Ben Fordham calls for no more lockdowns once everyone is offered a jab

Ben Fordham is calling on Australia to move away from lockdowns once every Australian has had the opportunity to be vaccinated.

21 people have died so far in Sydney’s COVID outbreak, as the city enters its seventh week of lockdown.

“I know people look at you strangely when you dare question the narrative,” Ben said.

“The reality is … 56,000 people die every year in NSW.

“I’m not suggesting we let this virus rip, but the question is when do we slowly transition back to normal and accept the risks that come with it?”

