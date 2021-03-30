‘Let all of Sydney vote’: Ben Fordham calls for Sydney Lord Mayor election to change

Ben Fordham is calling on every Sydneysider to be allowed to vote for the next Lord Mayor of Sydney.

“Not even three per cent of Sydney gets to choose how our capital city is run,” Ben said.

“Sydney belongs to all of us … we all use the city.

“Five million people should decide the next Lord Mayor, not just 117,000 members of an exclusive club.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Independent Councillor Dr Kerryn Phelps has set out to end Clover Moore’s 17-year reign as Lord Mayor at the September election.

She told Ben Fordham community consultation is the best way forward to implement change.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview