2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Let all of Sydney vote’: Ben Fordham calls for Sydney Lord Mayor election to change

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Dr Kerryn Phelps
Article image for ‘Let all of Sydney vote’: Ben Fordham calls for Sydney Lord Mayor election to change

Ben Fordham is calling on every Sydneysider to be allowed to vote for the next Lord Mayor of Sydney.

“Not even three per cent of Sydney gets to choose how our capital city is run,” Ben said.

“Sydney belongs to all of us … we all use the city.

“Five million people should decide the next Lord Mayor, not just 117,000 members of an exclusive club.”

Click PLAY below to hear more 

Independent Councillor Dr Kerryn Phelps has set out to end Clover Moore’s 17-year reign as Lord Mayor at the September election.

She told Ben Fordham community consultation is the best way forward to implement change.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
LocalNewsNSWPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873