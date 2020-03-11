Ben Fordham calls for Bulldogs player to be sacked amid sex scandal

Ben Fordham is calling for one of the NRL players suspended over a schoolgirl sex scandal to be sacked.

Canterbury Bulldogs players Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera have been stood down amid claims they had sex with two schoolgirls during the club’s visit to Port Macquarie for a trial game last month.

It is understood the two girls were above the age of consent and there is no criminal investigation into the matter, but the players were stood down for breaching the NRL’s code of conduct.

But Ben says that’s not enough for one of the incidents, saying 23-year-old Okunbor should be sacked because he met the teenager during an official club visit.

“I’d be sacking him immediately because what he’s done has dragged the club through the mud.

“It doesn’t matter that she’s overaged, what matters is that he’s behaved like a neanderthal and he should pay the price.

“I think the other player is in a different category because he allegedly met the girl that he took back to the hotel room outside of the school, he wasn’t part of the school visit.”

The Canterbury Bulldogs have lost a major sponsor on the eve of the NRL season, with restaurant chain Rashays pulling out of a two million dollar deal.

Rashays founder Rami Ykmour tells Ben Fordham “we’ve had to walk away”.

“We’re a family restaurant, we value family, kids, and this definitely doesn’t align with anything that we do.

“The uniform, the school kids… it’s really disappointing.”

