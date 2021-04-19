2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Ben Fordham blasts ‘deadly delay’ leaving NSW residents in ‘vertical deathtraps’

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
flammable cladding
Article image for Ben Fordham blasts ‘deadly delay’ leaving NSW residents in ‘vertical deathtraps’

Ben Fordham has slammed the state government’s “deadly delay” at removing flammable cladding.

Almost four years after London’s deadly Grenfell Tower blaze, the NSW government will begin removing flammable cladding from buildings.

Work on the 214 high-risk residential buildings will begin by the end of the year, but it may take another three years to complete.

“They are vertical deathtraps,” Ben Fordham said, “All it takes is one fire, and people will die”.

“The NSW government is taking all the time in the world to fix it!”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Ben Fordham
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873