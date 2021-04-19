Ben Fordham blasts ‘deadly delay’ leaving NSW residents in ‘vertical deathtraps’

Ben Fordham has slammed the state government’s “deadly delay” at removing flammable cladding.

Almost four years after London’s deadly Grenfell Tower blaze, the NSW government will begin removing flammable cladding from buildings.

Work on the 214 high-risk residential buildings will begin by the end of the year, but it may take another three years to complete.

“They are vertical deathtraps,” Ben Fordham said, “All it takes is one fire, and people will die”.

“The NSW government is taking all the time in the world to fix it!”

Click PLAY below to hear more