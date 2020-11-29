2GB
Ben Fordham blasts CFMEU’s ‘unrealistic’ plan that could shut down summer construction

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
CFMEU
Ben Fordham has slammed the construction union’s plan to change its heat policy and threaten to grind work to a halt over summer.

The CFMEU is demanding a change to the heat policy for builders, insisting tools down occur when temperatures reach 30 degrees.

Currently, workers are sent home if the temperature reaches 35 degrees.

“The construction union is kidding itself,” Ben Fordham said.

“If the union gets its way you’ll never see a shovel in the ground.”

Image: Getty

