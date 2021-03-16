2GB
Ben Fordham blasts Anthony Albanese’s ‘cheap, nasty’ political shot

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Anthony Albanese
Ben Fordham has slammed Anthony Albanese after he referenced the Christchurch massacre while taking aim at the Prime Minister.

While addressing the women’s marches in parliament Scott Morrison said, “not far from here, such marches, even now, are being met with bullets, but not here in this country.”

Mr Albanese pointed out the comments were made on the second anniversary of the Christchurch massacre.

“If you want to show respect to the people of Christchurch, Albo, don’t use their darkest day to score yourself a free kick in the Australian parliament,” Ben said.

“It was ridiculous and offensive. It was cheap, it was nasty, and it showed a complete lack of judgement.”

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNewsPolitics
