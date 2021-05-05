Beloved Aussie rockers hit the stage with a boom and a crash
80s pop rockers Boom Crash Opera are back on the Aussie circuit from Friday.
The band are taking their Kick It Out Live 2021 tour to New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania, at the following venues from May through August:
May
7 – Beer DeLuxe, Albury NSW
14 – Hamilton Hotel, Brisbane QLD
15 – Parkwood Tavern, Gold Coast QLD
June
4 – Palms @ Crown, Melbourne VIC
5 – The Gov, Adelaide SA
11 – Mezz Bar, Wallsend, NSW
12 – Paddington RSL, Sydney NSW
13 – Sunken Monkey Hotel, Erina NSW
July
16 – Barwon Hotel, Winchelsea, VIC
17 – Doncaster Shopping Town Hotel, Doncaster VIC
August
1 – Republic Bar @ Longley International Hotel, Hobart TAS
Click HERE for tickets and more details.