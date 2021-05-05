Beloved Aussie rockers hit the stage with a boom and a crash

80s pop rockers Boom Crash Opera are back on the Aussie circuit from Friday.

The band are taking their Kick It Out Live 2021 tour to New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania, at the following venues from May through August:

May

7 – Beer DeLuxe, Albury NSW

14 – Hamilton Hotel, Brisbane QLD

15 – Parkwood Tavern, Gold Coast QLD

June

4 – Palms @ Crown, Melbourne VIC

5 – The Gov, Adelaide SA

11 – Mezz Bar, Wallsend, NSW

12 – Paddington RSL, Sydney NSW

13 – Sunken Monkey Hotel, Erina NSW

July

16 – Barwon Hotel, Winchelsea, VIC

17 – Doncaster Shopping Town Hotel, Doncaster VIC

August

1 – Republic Bar @ Longley International Hotel, Hobart TAS

Click HERE for tickets and more details.