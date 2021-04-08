2GB
Bells Line of Road reopening pushed back after rain reveals new risk

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for Bells Line of Road reopening pushed back after rain reveals new risk

The damaged section of Bells Line of Road between Bell and Mount Tomah will no longer open tomorrow as previously announced.

Transport for NSW Acting Deputy Secretary Howard Collins told Jim Wilson after heavy rain overnight, further safety risks have been identified.

“We had 16 millimeters of rain last night, the guys have been out there this morning, … [and] we’ve found another fissure, another crack.

“We’ll let people know as soon as we can [when the road will reopen].”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Jim Wilson
