Beau Ryan suggests a silent majority of dads apprehensive in kitchen

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
New research indicates more than half of Australian dads lack confidence in the kitchen at dinner time. 

But Beau Ryan doubts the number would be so low.

“I think they’re not being honest – I think it’s a lot more. I think it’d be about 75 per cent,” he told Deborah Knight.

“In my world, a lot of my mates, usually their wife or partner does a lot of the cooking and that’s the same in my family.”

However, Ryan has shared he’s pushing himself to get in front of the stovetop.

Press PLAY below to hear Beau Ryan says helped get him in the kitchen 

FoodHealth
