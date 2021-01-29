Beau Ryan charts new course for The Amazing Race in pandemic conditions

Travel show The Amazing Race was forced to reroute its filming plans when the pandemic and border closures rocked the country last year.

Beau Ryan hosts the latest season, which will see contestants compete within Australian borders.

“Usually overseas, our challenges, they’re ok, they’re difficult but it’s all problem solving,” Beau told Deborah Knight.

“In this country, the challenge has to be harder.

“I’ve never been prouder of a show.”

Filming has already finished for the show but Beau is keeping the season’s events under wraps.

“Who won?” Deborah asked.

“Yeah, yeah, that’s the $250,000 question.”

