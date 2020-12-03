Beating the pavement to beat Parkinson’s disease: One man’s relentless mission

On International Day of People with Disability one Australian is determined to make a change one step at a time to beat Parkinson’s disease.

Every day in Australia around 37 people are diagnosed with the degenerative neurological condition.

Dean Laws has lived with Parkinson’s disease since 2013 and told Deborah Knight the diagnosis hit him like “a lead balloon”.

“I had a bit of a tear in my eye and I’m not used to that.

“My kids said ‘we’ll look after you’.

“But that didn’t really sit too well with me because I don’t want anyone looking after me.”

Dean is running the Sydney Marathon to raise $100,000 for Parkinson’s NSW to aid the research effort and spread awareness.

“The message is … Parkinson’s is relentless, every second of every minute of every day, day and night; it just never stops.”

Join The Dean Team: The Dean Team in Blackmores Sydney Running Festival 2021 (grassrootz.com)

Enter the raffle: https://www.rafflelink.com.au/deanteam-pnswraffle

For more information visit www.thedeanteam.com.au

Image: Getty