“Be ready”: Federal MP’s warning for residents in flood zones

The Federal Member for Lindsay in Western Sydney is urging all residents to follow instructions from authorities and the SES.

Evacuation orders have been issued to residents in western parts of Penrith, as incessant rain threatens to spark the region’s worst flooding in decades.

The order is for all homes within the area bounded by the Nepean River, south of the Great Western Highway and west of Peach Tree Creek.

Residents in parts of Pitt Town, North Richmond, Grono’s Point, Freemans Reach and Agnes Banks have also been told to leave.

The SES has responded to more than 7,370 calls since Thursday, and conducted 685 flood rescues.

Melissa McIntosh tells The Continuous Call Team residents must follow the instructions of authorities – which includes not entering flood waters. She also says more financial assistance for flood affected residents is on the way.