Barnaby Joyce backs small NSW town fighting wind farm proposal

Federal MP for New England Barnaby Joyce is speaking out against a plan to wack a $600 million wind farm in the middle of a small town in northern NSW.

The historic village of Nundle, in the New England region, is fighting against a proposal to build 98 wind turbines, spanning 20km between Nundle and Hanging Rock.

Mr Joyce told Ben Fordham locals aren’t happy.

“It is very very pretty.

“People believe that the scenery is going to be affected by the fact that you’ve got a fully imported wind tower… and you have to stare at it, basically, for the rest of your life.”

