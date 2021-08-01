Bankstown Sports Club opens its own vaccination hub
Bankstown Sports Club will open a walk-in vaccination hub this morning to help Sydney meet its vaccination target.
The NSW Premier has indicated a minimum 50 per cent vaccination rate could see Sydney emerge from lockdown at the end of August.
CEO Mark Condi told Ben Fordham they’re aiming to vaccinate 1,000 people a day.
“There is a registrations process online but you can also just turn up.”
