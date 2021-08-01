2GB
Bankstown Sports Club opens its own vaccination hub

7 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Bankstown Sports Club
Bankstown Sports Club will open a walk-in vaccination hub this morning to help Sydney meet its vaccination target.

The NSW Premier has indicated a minimum 50 per cent vaccination rate could see Sydney emerge from lockdown at the end of August.

CEO Mark Condi told Ben Fordham they’re aiming to vaccinate 1,000 people a day.

“There is a registrations process online but you can also just turn up.”

Image: Getty

