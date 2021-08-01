Bankstown Sports Club opens its own vaccination hub

Bankstown Sports Club will open a walk-in vaccination hub this morning to help Sydney meet its vaccination target.

The NSW Premier has indicated a minimum 50 per cent vaccination rate could see Sydney emerge from lockdown at the end of August.

CEO Mark Condi told Ben Fordham they’re aiming to vaccinate 1,000 people a day.

“There is a registrations process online but you can also just turn up.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Image: Getty