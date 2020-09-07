2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Banks come knocking as deferred loan periods finish

9 hours ago
Jim Wilson
ANNA BLIGHAustralian Banking Association

Banks are reassessing the financial circumstances of customers with deferred loans as many reach the end of their arrangement.

An estimated 900,000 loans have been deferred due to borrowers’ inability to make repayments amid the pandemic.

Anna Bligh, CEO of the Australian Banking Association told Jim Wilson the deferral process was “pretty automatic” leading into the crisis.

“What it will mean on the way out is a much more tailored solution for each customer.

“If they are able to meet their full repayments again, they will be required to do so.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
BanksBusinessMoney
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873