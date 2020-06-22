Ban on importing e-cigarettes a ‘death sentence’ for vapers

There is outrage over the government’s decision to ban the importation of e-cigarettes.

From July 1, the importation of e-cigarettes and nicotine-containing refills will be illegal.

Currently, the sale of e-cigarettes is banned in all states and territories, forcing many to result to importing them.

Individuals will need a doctor’s prescription to purchase e-cigarettes or refills.

University of NSW Associate Professor Dr Colin Mendelsohn told Ben Fordham many people will go back to cigarettes.

“It’s a death sentence for hundreds and thousands of vapers and smokers.”

