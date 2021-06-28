‘Balanced’ Blues shun the limelight, embrace teamwork to crush Queensland

The Maroons are down 76-6 in the 2021 State of Origin with one game to go, the NSW Blues last night taking out the series.

Queensland legend and Maroons selector Billy Slater admitted to Mark Levy he was tempted to pull a sickie following the consecutive defeats.

He commended Blues coach Brad Fittler for directing his team to work cohesively, rather than allowing the stars to take over.

“The way that he’s balanced this team to get to the way they’re playing, it’s incredible, and the scorelines reflect that.

“They went out there and performed their role … they didn’t go chasing the limelight.”

The Maroons, meanwhile, were disjointed Billy said.

“Queensland looked like they hadn’t played together before … Queensland just wanted to go through that middle.”

Image: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images