2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • ‘Balanced’ Blues shun the limelight,..

‘Balanced’ Blues shun the limelight, embrace teamwork to crush Queensland

4 hours ago
Mark Levy
Billy Slaterrugby league featuredSTATE OF ORIGIN
Article image for ‘Balanced’ Blues shun the limelight, embrace teamwork to crush Queensland

The Maroons are down 76-6 in the 2021 State of Origin with one game to go, the NSW Blues last night taking out the series.

Queensland legend and Maroons selector Billy Slater admitted to Mark Levy he was tempted to pull a sickie following the consecutive defeats.

He commended Blues coach Brad Fittler for directing his team to work cohesively, rather than allowing the stars to take over.

“The way that he’s balanced this team to get to the way they’re playing, it’s incredible, and the scorelines reflect that.

“They went out there and performed their role … they didn’t go chasing the limelight.”

The Maroons, meanwhile, were disjointed Billy said.

“Queensland looked like they hadn’t played together before … Queensland just wanted to go through that middle.”

Press PLAY below to hear Billy’s analysis in full

Image: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873