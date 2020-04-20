Bailing out Virgin ‘not the Government’s core business’

The Virgin Australia board is expected to enter voluntary administration as it struggles with crippling corporate debt and a drop in demand because of coronavirus.

The airline was asking for a $1.4 billion dollar lifeline from the federal government to keep it afloat, but their request has been repeatedly rejected.

Federal Liberal Senator Jane Hume has told Brooke Corte that’s not how the government operates.

“To be honest, buying chunks of corporate Australia is not the government’s core business,

“There was some concern that there is private equity and potentially super fund investment out there and it’s not really the government’s place to crowd out the potential for that [investment],”

