Back to business: Minister tells employers to get ready to reopen

Employment Minister Michaelia Cash says it’s time for businesses to make sure they’re COVID-safe for reopening when restrictions ease.

Various state-based restrictions have already been eased, and the Prime Minister says some nationwide restrictions will be lifted next Friday.

“It does mean for businesses, you need to be asking yourself: are you COVID-ready to get back to work?” Ms Cash told Ben Fordham.

The Employment Minister says preparation could be as simple as having an ample supply of hand sanitiser and disinfectant wipes, encouraging businesses to check in with their peak body.

“There’s that real buzz now. People are really starting to … respect the testing [and] tracing regime[s].

“If you want to again go to the pub, if you want to go to your gym, or sit down in your local restaurant for a meal, or in a café for a coffee, download the COVIDSafe app.

“It’s our ticket to reopening Australia.”

