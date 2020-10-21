Baby boy’s dramatic roadside birth helped along by quick-thinking midwife

A baby boy has been born on the side of the road on the South Coast this morning, in what can only be described as a delivery with a difference.

The call came through to Triple Zero this morning and NSW Ambulance Chief Inspector Terry Morrow said units were dispatched to the Princes Highway near Dapto.

Luckily the expectant parents had been in touch with their midwife, who had told them to head to hospital, and ended up delivering the baby.

“When they arrived on scene they identified a baby had been born, a baby boy, he was born at 10.28am. He was in good healthy condition,” Mr Morrow told Jim Wilson.

“One of the midwives from Wollongong Hospital had delivered the child in the private vehicle.”

The ambulance crew arrived shortly after and “the father was jumping for joy”.

He even got the chance to cut the umbilical cord under instruction.

