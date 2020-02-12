‘Awful’ new council logo costs ratepayers $90,000

A Sydney council has been criticised for spending tens of thousands of dollars on a new logo, which people say is difficult to read.

Inner West Council spent 18 months developing the new design, at a cost of $90,000 to ratepayers.

But many local residents have taken to social media to criticise the new logo, calling it “awful” and “a mess”.

BEFORE:

AFTER:

Inner West Council has defended the change, saying nine ratepayers were involved in the development of the logo.

Newtown Greens MP Jenny Leong was among many who criticised the logo, saying it’s not clear enough to read.

Independent Councillor Victor Macri tells Ben Fordham he’s disappointed in the result.

“When it comes down to it, you like it or you loathe it. That’s not what the real issue is.

“The real issue is it doesn’t do what it’s supposed to do… it’s supposed to be accessible, it’s supposed to be easy to read.

“You look at it and it doesn’t do that.”

