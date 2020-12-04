2GB
Avid golfer Kerri-Anne Kennerley goes on the warpath against Clover Moore

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
City of SydneyClover MooreGolfKerri-Anne KennerleyMoore Park
Article image for Avid golfer Kerri-Anne Kennerley goes on the warpath against Clover Moore

One of Australia’s biggest personalities has taken a (golf) club to the City of Sydney’s plan to saw an “absolutely essential” venue in half.

Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore has proposed Moore Park Golf Course be halved in favour of more public parkland, angering golfers with the suggestion they play two rounds of nine holes instead.

Kerri-Anne Kennerley is an avid golfer, and told Jim Wilson she wants everyone to be able to access the sport.

“Why would you want to ruin everybody else’s fun just because you don’t play?

“We should not be getting rid of icons.

“It just shows no respect and no understanding of a game that has a fabulous tradition.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Jason McCawley/Getty Images

Jim Wilson
GolfLocalNews
