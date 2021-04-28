2GB
Author’s personal curiosity prompts foray into the world of food manufacturing

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Books
An Aussie writer and illustrator has set out to explain the manufacturing of 60 everyday foods, such as sugar and maple syrup, in the simplest possible terms.

How Food is Made author Ayla Marika told Deborah Knight the project was sparked by her own curiosity.

“Even as adults, I think a lot of us just don’t know these things, and don’t really have easy access to this knowledge.

“It’s … knowledge that we really have a right to know as consumers … which I find quite surprising … isn’t already out there.”

Deborah Knight
Food
