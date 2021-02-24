2GB
Australia’s ‘most talked-about groin’: Candice Warner tells all

5 hours ago
James Bracey
Candice WarnerDavid WarnerTest cricket
Article image for Australia’s ‘most talked-about groin’: Candice Warner tells all

Former Ironwoman Candice Warner has once again found herself discussing her husband’s groin on air, as David Warner fights to recover from an injury he sustained late last year.

The opening batsman will return to the field for NSW’s Sheffield Shield matches from next week.

Candice told James Bracey his recovery is going according to schedule.

“I should almost give it it’s own Instagram page and just do daily updates, because it is the most talked-about groin.

“He’s working really hard; he can run straight really fast but it’s just that lateral movement, which we know in cricket is super important.”

In the meantime, David has taken fondly to commentary – and his well-dressed appearance cannot be credited to Candice, she revealed.

Click PLAY below to hear Candice's comments in full

 

James Bracey
Cricket
