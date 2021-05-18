2GB
Australia’s absence from Gaza hampers consular response to Israel-Palestine violence

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
IsraelMARISE PAYNEPalestine
Article image for Australia’s absence from Gaza hampers consular response to Israel-Palestine violence

Foreign Minister Marise Payne has confirmed no Australians are known to have been harmed amid escalating violence between Israel and Palestine.

She told Jim Wilson Australia’s position on the conflict has been to urge all leaders to “refrain from violent and provocative acts”, but acknowledge Israel “unquestionably” has a right to self-defence.

“We can provide consular assistance to Australians affected by the conflict in Israel, but we don’t have representation in Gaza.

“That does limit our ability to provide consular assistance to people there.

“We’ve attempted to contact all known Australians in Gaza to confirm their safety, and so far we’ve not received any requests for consular assistance.

“Our emergency centre has received a very small number of calls about the violence itself.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Jim Wilson
AustraliaNewsWorld
