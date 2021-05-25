2GB
Australia’s #1 competitive eater SMASHES 21-second challenge

2 hours ago
Article image for Australia’s #1 competitive eater SMASHES 21-second challenge

Australia’s number one competitive eater has taken on a challenge from Jim Wilson.

Cal Stubbs can eat one hotdog every 4 seconds, and is the only person to have eaten Australia’s biggest burger, which stands 21 patties tall.

With a 2×2 blue cheese ‘smash’ burger from Neutral Bay’s WingMill in hand, and Mark Levy at the mic to call it, Cal set a new record right here in the 2GB studio.

 

Sharing his tricks of the trade with Jim, Cal stressed listeners should not attempt his techniques at home.

As well as the obvious choking hazard, one of the lesser known risks is drowning your own organs, he said.

“Most of the training’s actually not food-based, it’s actually water-based.

“There are fatalities every year in competitive eating, so it is a dangerous sport.”

Press PLAY below to hear Cal’s eating strategy

 

