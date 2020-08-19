2GB
Australians warned not to write off Russia’s coronavirus vaccine

5 hours ago
Breaking Politics
Breaking PoliticsJohn Dwyer

A medical expert is warning Australians not to write off Russia’s coronavirus vaccine despite concerns among the worldwide medical community.

UNSW Emeritus Professor of Medicine John Dwyer told Breaking Politics although they haven’t seen enough data yet the vaccine shouldn’t be ignored.

“There are brilliant scientists in Russia and brilliant scientists in China, so maybe they’re right.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

