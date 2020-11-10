2GB
Australians urged to ‘pause and reflect’ wherever they are for Remembrance Day

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Veterans Affairs Minister Darren Chester has called on Australians to pause and reflect to honour Australia’s servicemen and women ahead of Remembrance Day.

While Remembrance Day will look very different around the country tomorrow, he told Jim Wilson it’s about the personal reflection for Australians.

There will be a service in Canberra, but with restricted numbers.

“On this day it is a chance to pause, and I think we should all just give a little thanks that we have had these people throughout our nation’s history with the courage and willingness to serve.

“We are encouraging people wherever they are … just to pause for that minute.”

Jim Wilson
