Australians urged to honour diggers on Remembrance Day

Groups of 100 will be allowed to gather for Remembrance Day services but everyone is being urged to participate.

RSL NSW Acting President Ray James told Ben Fordham he urges the public to be part of this year’s Remembrance Day.

“It’s good that we’ve got this one-off exemption … especially after our ANZAC Day problem with COVID-19.

“Wherever you are, at school, at work, just stop at 11am and remember, for a minute, those who paid the ultimate sacrifice and those who served and came home and are still suffering today.”

The service will also be live-streamed on the RSL Facebook page.

