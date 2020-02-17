Australians urged to ask our dentist a very important question

Australians are being urged to ask their dentist a very important question… and it’s not, “Will it hurt?”.

The dental community is uniting to help bushfire victims by holding a mammoth conference on the New South Wales South Coast next month.

And we’re being told to ask our own dentist, “Why aren’t you going?”.

The dental conference, to be held at Merimbula on March 20 and 21, is aiming to raise more than $100,000 for victims as well as provide a significant economic boost for the township.

Ray’s fill-in dentist Dr David Moffet is organising the event and tells Ray people have jumped on board from all around the world.

“Within a day it had gone from just my wife doing the conference to 15 speakers.

“I almost felt like Bob Geldof doing the callout for people to come and help and they all offered to come for free, which was great.

“It’s really going to be a huge event.”

Award-winning entertainer and actor Frankie J Holden will MC the weekend and tells Ray, “this is an example of what’s going to have to happen”.

“Here’s an example of people getting off their bums and getting things moving and it’s going to have a direct and measurable impact on the local economy.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full call

All money raised is going to the Bega Valley Community Disaster Relief Fund so it goes straight to those who need it.

EVENT DETAILS and TICKETS: http://bit.ly/ NSWDentalFireaid

FACEBOOK PAGE: https://www.facebook. com/NSWDentalFireaid/