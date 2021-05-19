Australians embrace colourful ‘thank you’ to SES volunteers

Australians have been encouraged to don an item of orange clothing as an expression of gratitude for the hard work of SES volunteers.

This ‘Wear Orange Wednesday’ – or WOW Day – landmarks like the Sydney Harbour Bridge have been lit up in the instantly recognisable hue.

From COVID-19 assistance to flood rescues, the last 18 months have proved particularly challenging for emergency services, NSW SES Deputy Commissioner Damien Johnston told Jim Wilson.

“It’s a fantastic day.

“I urge people within the community to say thanks … for those great volunteers that take time out from their busy lives to support the community.”

