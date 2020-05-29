Australian zoo keeper in critical condition after vicious lion attack

A keeper at a south coast zoo is in a critical condition after being attacked by two lions.

Nine News reporter Kaitlan Tukukino told Deborah Knight the 35 year old woman was cleaning out the lion enclosure at Shoalhaven Zoo, near Nowra when she was attacked.

“Both the lions came at her and attacked her neck and her head, as a result, she’s sustained serious injuries to those areas of her body.”

Zoo colleagues found her unconscious in the enclosure and she was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics on the scene, needing an emergency blood transfusion.

She is currently being airlifted to St George Hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Click PLAY below to hear the latest update

Image: Nine News