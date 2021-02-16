Australian workers to be ‘paid in chicken nuggets’ under IR reforms, Labor claim

In a bid to pass their omnibus industrial relations reform bill, the government has conceded to crossbenchers’ demand to retain the ‘better off overall test’.

Senior Labor MP and shadow minister for women Tanya Plibersek told Jim Wilson despite the negotiated changes, Labor still cannot support the bill in its current form.

“We’ve got so many parts of this legislation that are dodgy as all get-out.

“If you work overtime … the boss can pay you … in kind, so if you work at Maccas, you can get paid in chicken nuggets.

“If you work at the local bakery, you can take home the stale cake at the end of the day. I mean, is this Australia?”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview