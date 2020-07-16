Australian War Memorial defends tearing down Anzac Hall

The Australian War Memorial is defending the decision to demolish the iconic Anzac Hall as part of a $500 million expansion.

Replacing the existing hall which was built in 2001 has caused some controversy, with experts arguing the upgrade will affect its heritage status.

Director of the Australian War Memorial Matt Anderson told Ben Fordham the development is necessary.

“We’ve got a lot more stories to tell than have space available to tell it right now.

“It wasn’t built to be expanded back in 2001.”

